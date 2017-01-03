Driver of overturned school bus in Gaston Co. charged Local News Driver of overturned school bus in Gaston Co. charged The North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an overturned school bus in Gaston County.

- The North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an overturned school bus in Gaston County.



Emergency crews responded to the overturned school bus on Lake Wylie Road Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m.



Four students and the driver were on board, according to highway patrol. The school bus was headed to New Hope Elementary School.



There were no injuries, according to school officials. State troopers say the bus was traveling too fast for conditions. The bus traveled off the right side of the road and overturned on it's right side.



The driver, Milagros Pena, 53, was charged with careless and reckless driving, according to state highway patrol.



Gaston County School released the following statement:



"We are cooperating with the State Highway Patrol to determine what caused the accident. The driver has been suspended pending the investigation. Bus number 398 cannot be used; therefore, another bus will be put into place and another driver will be assigned to the route to provide transportation for students."