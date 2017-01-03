ROCK HILL, SC (FOX 46) - Rock Hill Police are investigating a convenience store armed robbery that happened on Monday night.
Officers were called out to Sam's Mart at 1754 Saluda Street. An unknown man robbed the store at gunpoint around 10:30 p.m.
The case is under investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Rock Hill Police looking for suspect involved in convenience store armed robbery
