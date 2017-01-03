Fifth suspect arrested in Charlotte area armed robbery, carjacking series [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Arrested: Romero, Irigoyen, Rivera, Ramirez, Batista Local News Fifth suspect arrested in Charlotte area armed robbery, carjacking series Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies and carjackings in the Charlotte area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Elsy Romero has been charged for her involvement and Kevin Irigoyen, Luis Rivera, Steven Batista and Douglas Ramirez are facing additional warrants after being charged a few days prior.

Romero is a suspect in the robbery that happened on 5415 Kimmerly Woods Drive. Romero was arrested on Monday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.



On Friday, Dec. 30, Irigoyen was found by Pineville police in a stolen vehicle involved in a carjacking. Rivera was found in Huntersville by CMPD. Both men were interviewed and evidence gathered led to Ramirez as an additional suspect. He voluntarily came to police headquarters. Batista was arrested on Friday as well in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

Irigoyen was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is additionally charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.



Rivera was charged with three counts of of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is additionally charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.



Ramirez was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is additionally charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and discharging firearm within the city limits.



Batista was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of stolen motor vehicle. He is additionally charged with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

On December 27, 2016, Hickory Grove Officers responded to 6601 Yateswood Drive in reference to an armed robbery call for service. The victim advised he was attempting to leave for work and saw a vehicle pull up with two subjects inside. A third subject approached him, brandished a firearm and demanded property. The suspects took the victim’s wallet and vehicle.

On December 29, 2016, Steele Creek Officers responded to 6625 Dupont Drive in reference to an armed robbery call for service. The victim stated he just returned to his apartment when he was approached by several subjects who ordered him to get out of his vehicle. The victim attempted to run and one of the suspects fired a shot at him. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle.

On December 29, 2016, Hickory Grove Officers responded to 5911 Farm Pond Lane in reference to a larceny of vehicle call for service. The victim stated that he went to his vehicle that was parked outside and realized he left something in the house. He went inside his home and came back out and saw his vehicle leaving the parking lot. The victim stated he did not leave his vehicle running and may have dropped his keys nearby.

On December 29, 2016, Hickory Grove Officers responded to 6841 Saddle Point Road in reference to an armed robbery call for service. The victim stated that he was walking down the road and was approached by several suspects that exited out of a vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded property.

On December 29, 2016, Hickory Grove Officers responded to 6516 Touchwood Drive in reference to a larceny of vehicle call for service. The victim advised she left her vehicle running in the driveway and it was no longer there when she returned outside.

On December 30, 2016, Steele Creek Officers responded to 2008 El Verano Circle in reference to an armed robbery call for service. The victim stated that she went to her vehicle to retrieve property that she left inside. She stated that she noticed a vehicle pull into the complex with several subjects inside. The passenger exited the vehicle and approached her, brandishing a firearm. An additional suspect got out of the vehicle and took the victim’s vehicle.

On December 30, 2016, Steele Creek Officers responded to 6625 Dupont Drive in reference to an armed robbery call for service. The victim stated she was sitting her vehicle when she was approached by an armed subject, who demanded her to get out of her car. The subject attempted to take the victim’s vehicle, but due to a broken gear shift, he could not drive it. The suspect then left the scene.

On December 30, 2016, Steele Creek Officers responded to 5012 Cherrycrest Lane in reference to an armed robbery call for service. The victim advised he was sitting in his vehicle, when two males approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. The subjects proceeded to rob him of his money and phone and left the scene.

On December 30, 2016, Steele Creek Officers responded to 6150 Old Pineville Road in reference to an armed robbery call for service. The victim was sitting in his vehicle when he saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot. A subject got out of the vehicle, armed with a firearm and advised the victim he needed his truck and didn’t want any trouble. The victim got out of the vehicle and the subject got inside and drove off.

On December 30, 2016, Hickory Grove Division Officers responded to 5415 Kimmerly Woods Drive in reference to an armed robbery call for service. The victim stated he was sitting in his vehicle, when four subjects exited a truck and approached him. One of the subjects was armed with a firearm and demanded money and his car keys. The suspects proceeded to rob him at gunpoint and took his property and vehicle.

These investigations are still ongoing. Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704.334.1600.