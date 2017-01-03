Two suspects charged in armed robbery of Huntersville restaurant

- Two suspects have been charged for their involvement in an armed robbery at a Huntersville Mexican restaurant.



On Friday, around 4:00 p.m. officers responded to La Mexicana. Two suspects robbed the business with a firearm and fired a shot inside the business, according to Huntersville Police.



The suspects left the scene in a vehicle. no one was injured.



The vehicle was found on I-77 south and police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The suspect vehicle hit several police cruisers and the suspects ran off on foots.



Huntersville Police along with state highway patrol and CMPD found both suspect a short distance away. Olvin Nahun Rivera-Lopez and Juan Alberto Flores were both arrested.



Police said the two suspects were linked to similar robberies in Charlotte.



Rivera-Lopez was charged with robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm into occupied property and resisting an officer.



Flores was charged with robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon. Flores also has unrelated outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information concerning this crime, or anyone requesting more information, should contact Sergeant Ryan Smith at 704-464-5400.