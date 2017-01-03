7 crew members taken to hospital after report of odor on flight from Charlotte

Posted:Jan 03 2017 12:42PM EST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 01:10PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - After landing, several flight attendants on a flight from Charlotte to Orlando asked to be taken to the hospital Monday night with complaints of headaches, officials said.

American Airlines Flight 1868 took off at 10:15 p.m. from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport and landed safely at Orlando International Airport at 11:56 p.m.

Upon landing, a few crew members reported a possible odor in the cabin, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

At the time the aircraft, an Airbus A330-200, was carrying 89 passengers and 10 crew members.

According to the airline, all crew members have been released from the hospital.

They said the aircraft is currently being evaluated by a maintenance team.

