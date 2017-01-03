State will not pursue the death penalty in Catawba County murder case

- Prosecutors for the State of North Carolina announced Tuesday they will not pursue capital punishment in the murder case against Rodney Adam Ball, 27, of Virginia.

However, authorities said Ball still faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

The State announced in December that it will not seek the death penalty against Ball’s co-defendant and brother, Thomas Gregory Ball, 38, of Hickory.

The two brothers are accused of killing Benny Daniels, 78, of Long View.

The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Daniels’ body was found in a shallow grave on his property on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, after he had been missing since Oct. 8. The defendants were arrested and charged in connection with the murder and concealment of Daniels’ body.

Investigation of the case continues by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.