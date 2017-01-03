Roy Cooper sworn in as Governor of North Carolina

- Roy Cooper took the oath of office this week to become North Carolina’s 75th Governor, pledging to build a North Carolina that works for everyone.

“It is the honor of my life to be your governor, who will work for all of North Carolina,” Governor Cooper said in a written statement, released on Tuesday. “I pledge to give my very best to the people of this great state of North Carolina, the state I love and where I have spent my life.”



Joined by his wife Kristin and family, Cooper swore to support the Constitution and laws of the United States and North Carolina, and to faithfully perform the duties of the office of governor.

The ceremony took place just after midnight on January 1 in the state’s historic Capitol building in downtown Raleigh.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall delivered welcoming remarks, followed by a prayer offered by Dr. Art Ross, the new Governor’s friend and former pastor.

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin administered the oath of office while Cooper placed his hand on the Bible.

Public inauguration events will take place on January 6 and 7 in Raleigh.