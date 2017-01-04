Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest introducing new s'mores cookie

The Girl Scouts are releasing a new s'mores cookies to celebrate 100 years of selling cookies.



The s’mores-inspired crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling is made with specialty ingredients. It contains no artificial flavors or colors, high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.



“Who doesn’t love s’mores at a campfire?” said Angela Woods, CEO of the Girl Scout Hornets’ Nest Council. “We are thrilled to introduce this new cookie to our eight-county cookie fanatics. S’mores has strong ties to our organization’s history, and this cookie brings a new and delicious way for consumers to support girls and the fun adventures that grow their everyday leadership skills through Girl Scouts.”



The 17,000 girls and adults in the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council will be selling this new addition effective immediately along with classics like Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils.



To learn more about the cookie varieties and find out where Girl Scouts will be selling cookies nearby, click here.