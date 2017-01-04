Cam Newton's video tribute to son Chosen

- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton tweeted out a video tribute to his son Chosen on Wednesday.



The three minute video was created by The Players' Tribune.



The video starts out with the day Chosen was born and Cam saying, "Don't be like me, son, be better than me."



Chosen turned one on December 24. In the video Cam says Chosen's mother is the best thing that has ever happened to him.



The video is filled with photos and videos of Cam and Chosen as well as the rest of their family.



It ends with him saying, "And I am writing you this for you to see, to show you how much I love you , and what a real man is supposed to be."

Dear son,



This promise I tell you. pic.twitter.com/UdxxD8JYl9 — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) January 4, 2017