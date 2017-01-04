Duo charged with theft of truck in Vale

- Two Vale residents are charged with the theft of a truck from a business off Highway 27 West, according to the Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office.



Miranda Day Beaver, 29, and Dennie Lee Mitchell, 25, are accused of stealing a privately owned truck from the parking lot of R and K Trucking at 151 Cedar Grove Church Road, Vale on Sunday, December 11.



The owner of the truck told deputies he drives for R and K Trucking and left the facility around 10:30 a.m. on December 11. and when he returned around 7:50 p.m. his green 1997 GMC Yukon was missing.



The truck was found several days later in Burke County and Beaver and Mitchell are charged in Lincoln County with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. They're also charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods. They are charged in Burke County with felony possession of a motor vehicle and possession of meth.



Beaver and Mitchell were moved from Burke County and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on January 2, 2017 under a $25,000 secured bond each.