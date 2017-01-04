Statesville police looking for victim of gas station assault who fired handgun

- Statesville Police are looking for the victim of a gas station assault who chased two men with a handgun, according to police.



Officers responded to 2580 Davie Avenue in regards to a report of shots being fired on Monday, December 5, at 3:00 p.m.



When officers arrived they found out that two men had been outside the store looking inside at another man, waiting for him to leave the store.



Once he came out the two men "jumped" him and assaulted him. The victim was able to get up and go to his vehicle where he got a handgun. He then began chasing and firing the handgun at the two men, according to police.



One of the men being chased was able to get into a vehicle and leave the scene. It is unknown where the other man ran to, according to witnesses.



No one was hit by the gunfire, according to police.



Police said the man with the handgun went back to his vehicle and left with a woman driving. Police believe the vehicle is a silver Nissan 4 door, possibly a Maxima or Altima.



Investigators were able to obtain surveillance video and are attempting to identify the victim who was assaulted and then chased the two males with a handgun.



The Statesville Police Department, as part of this ongoing investigation, is attempting to identify these two individuals in hopes of interviewing them about this incident. Police said there are no charges pending against either individual in this case at this time.



Anyone that may be able to identify these 2 people or have information concerning this case, are asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406, or Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers can remain anonymous.