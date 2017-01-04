School remembers 14-year-old shot, killed while visiting family Local News School remembers 14-year-old shot, killed while visiting family The hunt continues Wednesday for the people who shot and killed a local teenager. Now, the community is coming together to remember the 14-year-old gunned down in what police are calling "a random act of violence."

Inside Kannapolis Middle School jersey number 15 hangs in their gym, which is Anthony Frazier's number.

"We are truly grieving together."

Frazier, 14, was visiting family in east Charlotte Monday night when he was shot while inside a vehicle. Police are still searching for his killers.

"It was an unexpected event that everybody is dealing with," Frazier's assistant principal, Gwen Love said.

Frazier was a hard worker on the basketball court. He won the "most coachable" award in 2016.

"He's one of those players that if there was a loose ball he was going to get on the floor and go after it," Frazier's coach, Jerold Griggs said.

Off the court, the football field and track, Frazier's coach said he was an even bigger star.

"He would care so much about other people and would want to know how I'm doing, and care more about that than he did himself."

Frazier's death has affected more than just the school.

"Pretty much anybody he came in contact with, he was a friend too and so he will be missed greatly," Love said.

Anthony Frazier's father, Daniel Frazier, is a Kannapolis Police Officer. The department said they are stunned, calling Anthony Frazier's death a senseless tragedy.

A vigil will be held Thursday night, Jan. 5 at the school track. The community is invited to remember Anthony Frazier.