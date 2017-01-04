Police confirm fourth homicide of 2017 in northwest Charlotte Local News Police confirm fourth homicide of 2017 in northwest Charlotte Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they're conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot Wednesday night in northwest Charlotte.

The shooting occurred at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the 6200 block of Stonefort Court .

Upon arrival, officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Medic responded and transported the victim to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s name will be released upon family notification.

#breaking CMPD on scene in West Charlotte investigating a fourth homicide in just 4 days. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/mfUM5ceOiL — JenyneDonaldsonFox46 (@JenyneDonaldson) January 5, 2017

The Homicide Support Group has responded to Carolinas Medical Center to assist the family of the victim.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Peacock is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.