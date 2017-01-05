Man injured after home shot into in east Charlotte

Posted:Jan 05 2017 09:18AM EST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 03:16PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot while in an east Charlotte home Thursday morning.

Eleven people were inside the home when it was shot at, including five children, according to CMPD.

Nageem Jackson was shot in the knee, according to police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

