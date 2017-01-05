CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot while in an east Charlotte home Thursday morning.
Eleven people were inside the home when it was shot at, including five children, according to CMPD.
Nageem Jackson was shot in the knee, according to police.
Man injured after home shot into in east Charlotte
