Authorities: Statesville man arrested after trying to kill wife with knife

- A Statesville man has been arrested after trying to kill his wife with a knife, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.



On Monday, January 2, the sheriff's office responded to a home on Bailey Farms Road in reference to a domestic disturbance.



The sheriff's office said the attack happened after the wife of Joshua Shane Ireland refused to give him the keys to a vehicle because he was intoxicated.



He began breaking items in the home and then shoved his wife. She grabbed their child and ran to her neighbor's for help, according to the sheriff's office.



The neighbor took the woman and the child to another family member's home. They went back to the home where to gather some things for the night. After returning to the home Ireland pushed the family member against the car and started busting out the car windows with the knife and threw a cinder block into the windshield, according to the sheriff's office.



The family member, Ireland's wife and child received minor injuries.



Deputies obtained warrants on Ireland for assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of injury to personal property. Ireland was arrested and treated for injuries after busting out the car windows before taken to the Iredell County Jail.



After further investigation additional warrants were obtained on Ireland for another count of assault on a female, three counts of habitual misdemeanor assault, child abuse and assault on a child under 12. His first court appearance was on Wednesday and he received a total bond of $55,000.



Ireland has prior convictions: (Felony) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault, Simple Assault, Assault Inflicting Serious Injury, Assault on a Government Official, Assault and Battery 3rd Degree, (Felony) Possession of Methamphetamine, (Felony) Possession of Marijuana, (Felony) Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Hit and Run leaving the scene, False Report of Motor Vehicle Theft, Driving While License Revoked (2 counts), DWI, Failure to Secure passenger under 16, Fictitious tag/card, Larceny of Motor Fuel (2 counts), Worthless Check from Closed Account (2 counts) and Driving after Consuming less than 21.



