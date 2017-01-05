Officials: Family friend charged with stautory rape of child

- A 28-year-old Harmony woman has been charged with statutory rape of a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.



The Iredell County Department of Social Services reported sex abuse by a family friend to the sheriff's office.



The child was taken to the Dove House Children's Advocacy Center for an interview. The child said in the interview they had intercourse with the suspect on two occasions while in the home.



Samantha Ann Beck was charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child. She was already in custody at the Cabarrus County Detention Center serving a sentence from a probation violation.



Beck was on probation for larceny in Davie County, according to reports. She was served with the two counts and given a secured bond of $50,000.



