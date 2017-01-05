Lincolnton Co. teen accussed of stealing, wrecking grandparent's car

- A Lincolnton County teen has been charged with the theft of his grandparent's car and wrecking it in Myrtle Beach, SC, according to the Lincolnton County Sheriff's Office.



On August, 25, a report was filed with the sheriff's office regarding larceny of a 2014 Chrysler 200LX from a home in the 900 block of Calloway Road.



Joe and Patricia Brown told officers they and their grandson were up until around midnight. When they went to bed their grandson, Jacob Gavin Richard, 17, was still awake on the internet. When they woke up the next morning their car and grandson were gone.



The sheriff's office was notified the car had been stolen following a traffic accident in Myrtle Beach, SC. Richard was driving the car and charged in South Carolina with possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.



On December 28, the sheriff's office was notified by the Horry County, SC Detention Center that Richard was ready to be released from their custody and had waived extradition to N.C.



Richard was brought back on Wednesday, January 4, and served with a larceny motor vehicle warrant. He was placed in Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.



