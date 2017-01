Officials: 2 killed after single-engine plane belonging to Charlotte business crashes Local News Officials: 2 killed after single-engine plane belonging to Charlotte business crashes Two people are dead after a small single-engine plane registered to a Charlotte business crashed in Arkansas, Emergency Management officials say.

The crash occurred Thursday evening as the plane was reroute to Franklin, North Carolina.

The plane reportedly declared an emergency landing before communication was lost.

The single-engine plane was registered to JMK3 Lands LLC located along Tom Short Rd. in Charlotte.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.