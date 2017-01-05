Charlotte crews prep roads for winter storm Local News Charlotte crews prep roads for winter storm With winter weather predicted to move into the region this weekend, safety of the community – before, during and after the storm – is a top priority for the City of Charlotte.

With winter weather predicted to move into the region this weekend, safety of the community – before, during and after the storm – is a top priority the City of Charlotte says.



The city said they have begun mobilizing staff and preparing resources as temperatures are expected to be below freezing for an extended period of time.



At this time, the National Weather Service anticipates snow will begin to fall in Charlotte around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, and continue through Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. That forecast, however, is preliminary. The City of Charlotte said they will continue to monitor forecasts and update its response as necessary.



The snow, combined with the frigid temperatures, will make travel treacherous. The City of Charlotte encourages the community to stay off the road, if possible, beginning Friday evening.



Although snow is expected to begin falling around rush hour, pavement temperatures will likely prevent accumulation for several hours. Drivers, if they must be on the road, should be prepared to slow down and use extreme caution when traveling on the road.



