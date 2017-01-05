Hundreds gathered to mourn 14-year-old shot, killed Local News Hundreds gathered to mourn 14-year-old shot, killed Hundreds gathered Thursday night at Kannapolis Middle School to remember 14-year-old Anthony Frazier. The son of a Kannapolis police officer, Anthony was shot and died earlier this week.

Candles were lit by hundreds as the community, family, teammates and schoolmates came together in honor of Anthony.

Dozens of balloons were released one by one as tears fell from the faces of those who knew and loved Anthony.

"Never tomorrow always today and don't take anything for granted. And live life like he did, he loved people and he loved everything, everything he done, he gave everything he had every time," Anthony's former coach, Chavis Maxwell said.

Purple balloons at the vigil signified non-violence while yellow balloons stood for peace. Officers who work with Anthony's father let go of blue balloons - a Code Blue.

A town rocked by tragedy brought together by a 14-year-old boy who friends said was their rock, their friend, their brother.

"I'm just going to remember the way he treated others...how he loved everyone," Friend Kendyl Corson said.

"He didn't do anything and I know that what happened will never be his fault and it wasn't his fault it was just stupid," Friend Kiana Goins said.



"I remember I was being bullied, I don't mention this much, he defended me and he said just forget about it, you might be small but your still one of the toughest, one of the nicest people I've ever met. I'll never forget it," Friend and classmate Jordan Mills said.

"People would've said he hated Anthony but Anthony would love everybody with all of his heart. He was always smiling, he was always there. He kept everyone laughing and smiling. I'll never forget Anthony even though he's gone," Friend Alexis Maverick said.

The community is standing strong for Anthony, a strength they said he taught so many. His life was taken suddenly but his memory lives on through all the lives he touched.

