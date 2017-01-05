Fallen Firefighter Bradley Long honored Local News Fallen Firefighter Bradley Long honored The Lake Norman Fire Department, giving back to their brothers across the lake.

Lake Norman firefighters presented a check to the Sherrill's Ford Fire Department Thursday night in honor of firefighter Bradley Long.

Long died from an arterial gas embolism during a recovery dive searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Norman past June.

Those coming together Thursday for the donation said it's a heartwarming but painful gesture, with the death of Long still fresh on their minds.

The donation was raised through Lake Norman Volunteer Fire Department's Run, Ride and Rhythm Fundraiser. The $11,000 raised will go to the Bradley Long Memorial Fund.