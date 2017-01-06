Closings, delays due to winter storm

The winter storm has arrived.



Governor Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency for all the counties in North Carolina.



A storm warning is expected to last from 7 p.m. Friday night to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The timing of the storm will be Friday evening into Saturday morning, according to FOX 46 Charlotte Meteorologist Nick Kosir.

CLOSINGS:

Avery County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m Friday.

Watauga Schools K-8 will dismiss at noon and Watauga High will dismiss at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Salisbury Veteran Affairs Medical Center (VA) will closed Saturday.

The Charlotte VA Health Care Center (HCC) will be closed Saturday.

The Kernersville VA Health Care Center (HCC) will be closed Saturday.

Bojangles' Coliseum closed Saturday.

Ovens Auditorium closed Saturday.

NASCAR Hall of Fame closed Saturday.

York Technical College closed Saturday.

Lake Norman YMCA closed Saturday.

Lowe's YMCA closed Saturday.

Sally's YMCA closed Saturday.

Lincoln County YMCA closed Saturday.

CityLYNX Gold Line suspended for Saturday.

DELAY

Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets will open at noon

SouthPark will open at 10 a.m.

Haywood Mall will open at 11 a.m.

Gaffney Premium Outlets will open at noon.

The following YMCA branches will open no earlier than 11 a.m. All programs and classes are cancelled today at all YMCA of Greater Charlotte branches.

Harris YMCA

Harris Express YMCA

Siskey YMCA

Simmons YMCA

Johnston YMCA

McCrorey YMCA

Morrison YMCA

Sara’s YMCA

Steele Creek YMCA

Wesley Chapel YMCA

Dowd YMCA

Childress Klein YMCA

Gateway Village YMCA

Stratford Richardson YMCA

University City YMCA

CANCELATIONS:

Grace Church in Harrisburg cancelling all Sunday services.

Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church in York County- All Sunday services

CMS has cancelled all after-school and evening events for Friday. All athletic activities and Community Use of School events for Saturday and Sunday are cancelled.

Rock Hill School and district events after 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday are cancelled. Challenger after-school programs at elementary schools will be open Friday.

Salisbury VAMC Outpatient appointments and procedures are cancelled for Saturday.

Grace Lower Stone Church Sunday services/activities cancelled.

RESCHEDULED

The School Choice Fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Sullivan Middle.

Sierra Hull Concert at McCelvey Center has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

SHELTER OPENINGS: