Authorities: US Mail carrier arrested on drug charges

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a mail carrier for selling prescription medication, according to the sheriff's office.



Michelle Barton Rogers was arrested on Wednesday, January 4 after an ongoing investigation led by the sheriff's office.



Investigators discovered Rogers was selling prescription Opana pills. An undercover operation was implemented and soon a hand to hand purchase of Opana pills was made between Rogers and an undercover investigator.



During the surveillance of the suspect and on the buy occasion, Rogers was employed as a mail carrier and had US Mail in her vehicle, according to investigators.



She was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with one count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver scheudle II (Opana) and one count of felony sell and deliver schedule II (Opana). She was placed under a $5,000 bond.

