Tow truck companies brace for winter weather Local News Tow truck companies brace for winter weather As a lot of us dread the snow, for others the winter weather can mean big business.

- As a lot of us dread the snow, for others the winter weather can mean big business.

Tow truck companies are all hands on deck when they are expecting snow in the area.

On a typical night, Eastway Wreckers will have a couple drivers on hand. However, Friday night through Saturday morning they'll have ten drivers ready to go.

Another area tow truck driver tells FOX 46 that he's had to turn away customers because the amount of calls he's received when winter weather arrives.

Although making money is a plus for companies, they say don't be on the roads if you don't need to be.