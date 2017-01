VIDEO: Snow totals around the I-485 loop Local News VIDEO: Snow totals around the I-485 loop FOX 46 Charlotte reporter Yolian Ortiz drove the entire I-485 loop to look at how snow levels looked in different parts of the area.

- FOX 46 Charlotte reporter Yolian Ortiz drove the entire I-485 loop to look at how snow levels looked in different parts of the area.

The drive started around 10 a.m. and ended around 2p.m. By the afternoon, all main roads had been cleared by NC DOT.

Areas like Huntersville got more snow fall and stuck around a lot longer. Mint Hill and Ballantyne areas hit with a more of an icy mix, making that area very dangerous for drivers.