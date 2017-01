Ice leaves thousands without power Local News Ice Leave Thousands Without Power Around 5,000 North Carolina Duke Energy customers lost power Friday night into Saturday morning.

- Around 5,000 North Carolina Duke Energy customers lost power Friday night into Saturday morning.

Those that were affected lived in Mecklenburg and Union Counties.

Fox 46 caught up with some residents off of Bryson Street in Indian Trail that were without power since 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Around 25-50 houses were without power in that area.

Just after 10 p.m. power was restored in that area.