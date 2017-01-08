Woman dies in fatal single-car crash in Chesterfield Co.

- A woman is dead after a single-car fatal crash early Sunday morning in Chesterfield County.

The accident happened about 1 a.m. on Providence Road in Pageland.

The driver of a 1997 Honda Civic was heading south when she traveled off the left side of the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned, according to South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No other cars or passengers were involved.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, SCSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.