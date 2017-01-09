Sex offender arrested on drug charges in Iredell County

A registered sex offender facing multiple drug charges attempted to escape arrest by driving into sheriff's cruisers, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they received a tip about "crack" cocaine coming into Iredell County and later identified the suspect, Maderkis Deyawn Rollinson as the source. They say Rollinson met undercover officers for a buy and when authorities tried to arrest him, he drove his vehicle into two marked patrol units in order to get away.

He was ultimately taken into custody.

Rollinson, 35 of Gastonia, has an extensive criminal history, a validated gang member as well as a registered sex offender in Gaston County, according to the sheriff's office.

“These are the type of career criminals we have made a priority to target," said Iredell County Sheriff Campbell. "These are the type of criminals who make everyone less safe and drive up crime rates. I feel these repeat offenders are the ones who should be removed from our communities.”