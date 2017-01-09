Waxhaw house fire ruled accidental

Caroline Fountain/WJZY
Caroline Fountain/WJZY

Posted:Jan 09 2017 01:13PM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 01:32PM EST

WAXHAW, NC (FOX 46) - A family has been displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning in Waxhaw, fire officials say.

Firefighters were called to Oxfordshire Road.

According to officials, the family had lit a fire Sunday night and embers from that fire were able to escape from the firebox and land beneath a hearth, igniting it. The fire eventually spread into the attic.

The fire has been ruled as accidental, according to the fire marshal. 

