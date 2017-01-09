Waxhaw house fire ruled accidental

WAXHAW, NC (FOX 46) - A family has been displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning in Waxhaw, fire officials say.
Firefighters were called to Oxfordshire Road.
According to officials, the family had lit a fire Sunday night and embers from that fire were able to escape from the firebox and land beneath a hearth, igniting it. The fire eventually spread into the attic.
The fire has been ruled as accidental, according to the fire marshal.
ON SCENE: House fire in Waxhaw. Family safe. Friend says they woke up to fire. Friend says total loss. pic.twitter.com/2ioxCBRHRh— Caroline Fountain (@FountainFox46) January 9, 2017