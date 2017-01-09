2 children, 2 adults escape house fire in Tega Cay Local News 2 children, 2 adults escape house fire in Tega Cay Two children and two adults escaped a large fire that broke out inside their home Monday afternoon in the City of Tega Cay.

The 3-alarm fire started around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 along Windward Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene they said the entire right side of the home was engulfed in flames. Crews speculate the fire started in the chimney.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials said the home is a "total loss". Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called out to the scene to assist the family.