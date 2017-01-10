Officials: Citations issued in east Charlotte apartment fire Local News Officials: Citations issued in east Charlotte apartment fire Charlotte Deputy Fire Marshal tells FOX 46 Charlotte citations have been issued to the owner of the apartments on Perth Drive after a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning.

- Charlotte Deputy Fire Marshal tells FOX 46 Charlotte citations have been issued to the owner of the apartments on Perth Drive after a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning.



Residents of the apartment said there is no fire alarm in the apartment building.



Charlotte Fire responded to the fire in east Charlotte Tuesday morning at 5:24 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to Charlotte Fire. Fifty firefighters worked to put out the fire.



Ten units were affected, according to Charlotte Fire.



A CATS bus arrived on scene to shelter the residents who lost their apartments.

CATS bus arrived to take residents of fire destroyed apts to seek shelter from cold &find temp housing @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/BM6Z7xVAZL — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) January 10, 2017

The fire started in a center apartment and spread to the entire building, destroying the roof of all apartments, according to witnesses.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.