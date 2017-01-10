Officials: Citations issued in east Charlotte apartment fire

By: Lauren Dugan, Robin Kanady

Posted:Jan 10 2017 06:50AM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 06:43PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte Deputy Fire Marshal tells FOX 46 Charlotte citations have been issued to the owner of the apartments on Perth Drive after a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning.

Residents of the apartment said there is no fire alarm in the apartment building.

Charlotte Fire responded to the fire in east Charlotte Tuesday morning at 5:24 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to Charlotte Fire. Fifty firefighters worked to put out the fire.

Ten units were affected, according to Charlotte Fire.

A CATS bus arrived on scene to shelter the residents who lost their apartments.

The fire started in a center apartment and spread to the entire building, destroying the roof of all apartments, according to witnesses.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

