Police search for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run in Statesville

- The Statesville Police Department has released new surveillance photos in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month.

The incident happened at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 in front of the Waffle House at 706 Sullivan Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian already being treated on the scene by Iredell County EMS. The man, identified as Alfred Waugh, 76, of Statesville, NC, was taken to Baptist Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, Waugh was crossing Sullivan Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north. The driver then fled the scene, continuing in the same direction.

Traffic investigators reviewed video from the Waffle House and learned the suspect vehicle was a gold or silver in color passenger vehicle, possibly an older model Nissan Sentra or similar vehicle.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has information concerning this case is urged to contact The Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406 or Iredell Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340.