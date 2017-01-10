Rash of vehicle break-ins reported in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives say they're investigating following a rash of vehicle break-ins in a particular neighborhood.
The incidents have been happening to unlocked vehicles in a development off South Pilot Knob Road in Stanley, police say.
Residents began reporting the break-ins on January 6 to vehicles parked at homes on Glencrest Drive, Sedgebrook Drive West, Cedarwood Court, Pinkney Place and Brentfield Lane in eastern Lincoln County.
Items stolen in the break-ins included cash, a 380 caliber pistol, electronic equipment, a book bag, credit cards and identification.
Police say a total of 12 break-ins were reported but there were several other vehicle break-ins where the owners did not want to file a report. It appeared the thief or thieves went from street to street in the neighborhood entering vehicles that were left unlocked.
Thieves hit the same neighborhood with vehicle break-ins on August 18, 2016.
According to police, thieves have a tendency to break into unlocked vehicles because they want to get in and out of the area as quick as possible.
Here are some ways to protect you from being a victim of a vehicle break-in:
• LOCK IT OR LOSE IT. Lock your vehicle every time you leave, even for a short period of time.
• Don’t leave valuables in plain view
• If you place items in the trunk, do it discreetly or before you arrive at your destination.
• If your car is parked in a carport or near your home, leave you exterior lights on at night.
• If you park on a street, choose a well-lit, open and visible space.
• Residents should also document and record all serial numbers on any items left in a vehicle.
Anyone with information on the break-ins should call 911, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at (704) 736-8909.