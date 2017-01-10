Couple found unconscious in car with two children in back seat

- A man and woman face multiple charges after police say they found the couple unconscious from drugs inside a vehicle with two young children in the back seat.

The incident happened at 5:39 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the parking lot of the Lunch Box located at 522 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Officers with the Kinston Police Department said they received an anonymous tip that a man and woman were using illegal drugs in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found Billy Jo Harrison, 36, in the drivers seat unconscious with a hypodermic needle in her arm. Herber Lathan Haddock, 37, was in the passenger seat with a hypodermic needle in his lap.

Police said two doses of Naloxone were administered to Ms. Harrison and she regained consciousness. She was then treated by EMS at the scene. Two young children were in the back seat during this incident.

Harrison is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse, and DWI. She was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Haddock is charged with drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse, and possession of heroin. He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.

