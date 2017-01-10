Police: Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - The Huntersville Police Department is searching for at least one person after they said the suspect robbed a local bank Tuesday night.
The robbery happened at the First Citizens Bank at the Northcross Shopping Center along Statesville Road.
The suspect reportedly handed the teller a note demanding cash and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Huntersville PD investigating a robbery at First Citizens Bank. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/WzXRCPJ9Pa— Eric Johnson (@emj8402) January 10, 2017