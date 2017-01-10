Police: Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Huntersville

Posted:Jan 10 2017 06:14PM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 06:44PM EST

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) - The Huntersville Police Department is searching for at least one person after they said the suspect robbed a local bank Tuesday night. 

The robbery happened at the First Citizens Bank at the Northcross Shopping Center along Statesville Road.

The suspect reportedly handed the teller a note demanding cash and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

