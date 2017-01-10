SCAM ALERT: Police warn public of door-to-door cookie sales scam

Posted:Jan 10 2017 08:08PM EST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 08:45PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning the public of a door-to-door cookie sales scam. Officers are asking the public to use caution when making purchases from someone they do not know.

CMPD said they have received several complaints from people who thought they were supporting a school by purchasing cookies, pizza kits, popcorn, etc...but never received their product. 

The suspects is using children to make the sales. 

