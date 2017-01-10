Police: Man arrested for 2016 murder of Charlotte man

- A man has been arrested for the murder of another man last October, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Samuel Antoine Smith Jr., 24, with the murder of Larry Dean Bowden, 64.

Officers said on October 5, 2016, they responded to an assault call in the 900 block of N. Tryon Street. Upon arrival, police found a man, later identified as Bowden, laying in the road with apparent injuries.

Bowden was transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

On October 30, 2016, Bowden died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Homicide detectives, in consultation with the Medical Examiner's Office, determined that Bowden’s death occurred as a result of the assault that took place on October 5.

Based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives identified Smith as a suspect in this case and obtained warrants for his arrest.

On Tuesday, detectives with the VCAT arrested Smith without incident and transported him to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. At the conclusion of the interview, Smith was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Clayton is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.