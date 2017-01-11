Detectives attempt to identify man in connection to murder of 80-year-old

- A homicide investigation is underway in Statesville after an 80-year-old man was discovered deceased inside his home.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office were called to 577 Shiloh Road in Statesville following a 911 hang up.

Upon arrival, deputies said they observed Hugh Lee Moose, 80, through a window with obvious injuries. They then entered the home to help, but discovered Moose was dead.

According to the sheriff's office, based on the types of injuries and other evidence immediately visible it was suspected to be a homicide.

Detectives said they're attempting to identify a man observed in the area of 577 Shiloh Road. The man is described as a white male around 5’10' tall, estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a light brown Carhartt type/style overalls with a dark colored backpack.

This man was seen on foot in the area of Shiloh Road between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. He was last observed on a side road off of Shiloh Road.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with members of the community in Statesville who said Moose used to own Hugh's Metal and Steel Fabrication.

Moose was also accused with sexual battery in 2008, according to N.C. courts public records. It's unknown if this has anything to do with Moose's murder.

This investigation is still active and detectives said they're pursuing many leads and exploring possible motives.

Anyone who knows the identity of, or who had contact with the unidentified man, or with any information in regard to the homicide of Hugh Moose are ask to call the newly established Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Hotline at (704) 928-9804.

Members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Team will be monitoring the phone and callers don’t have to provide their identity.