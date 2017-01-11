MISSING: Deputies search for missing 17-year-old, considered 'endangered'

- The Caldwell County Department of Social Services along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Gaston County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Destany Shae Pritchard, 17, was last seen October 2, 2016 at the foster home where she lives in Dallas, North Carolina.

Deputies said she has recently been seen on Facebook using two different names: Destany Pritchard and Destany Shae.

Destany is descried as 5'7" tall, 180 pounds, hazel eyes and long, colored blond hair. She is believed to be in the Charlotte area with a boyfriend and is considered an endangered youth.

Deputies said Destany left without her required medications placing her at risk.

Anyone having information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Caldwell County Department of Social Services at 828-426-8280, the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 704-862-6681 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.