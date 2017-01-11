Gay teacher files suit against Charlotte school over firing Local News Gay teacher files suit against Charlotte school over firing Fired following a Facebook post. A former Teacher of the Year at Charlotte Catholic is now suing the school after he said he was let go for publicly announcing his same-sex marriage.

FOX 46 Charlotte spoke with the man who said he still wants to go back to teaching at the school.

"I was angry," Lonnie Billard explained.

Billard said it was no secret at Charlotte Catholic High School that he was in a committed relationship with his partner, Rich.

"For all these years, Rich and I were a known entity. We were a gay couple in that environment. They knew it and no one ever said a word," Billard explained.

A lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges Billard was fired in 2014 after a Facebook post announced his intentions to marry his partner.

"He had come to all the plays I directed. The kids knew him, the parents knew him, the administration knew him and, in fact, the administration would be sure to say, 'Make sure to bring Rich, make sure to bring Rich,'" Billard said.

The Charlotte Diocese Code of Ethics says "Church personnel will conduct themselves at all times in a manner that is consistent with the teachings and precepts of the Roman Catholic Church."

This lawsuit alleges the school violated Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, calling this sex discrimination. The Diocese told FOX 46 Charlotte it has not yet seen a copy of the lawsuit and regardless, does not discuss ongoing litigation.