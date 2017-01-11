Former officer arrested accused of turning gun on own family Local News Former officer arrested accused of turning gun on own family A former police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law, accused of pulling a rifle on his own family.

- A former police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law, accused of pulling a rifle on his own family.

According to court documents, Tim Leophard grabbed an AR15 and threatened to not only kill himself but any police officers who came to his house.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve. Leophard was taken in on Tuesday following a traffic stop.

A judge placed his bond at $100,000. Gaston County police said he is no longer with the department after he was shot in the line of duty in August 2015.

Gaston County Police Statement:

"Gaston County Police were involved with the initial response to the incident involving Timothy Leophard on December 24, 2016. We offer our support for the family members affected by this incident. No law enforcement issued weapons were involved in this incident. Timothy Leophard is no longer a Gaston County Police Officer, however he remains a County employee while the County fulfills its obligations to him relating to his injuries suffered from being shot while serving the citizens of Gaston County in August 2015. Timothy Leophard was hired in September 2003."