Man accused of killing child on Christmas Eve back in court Local News Man accused of killing child on Christmas Eve back in court The man accused of killing a 4-year-old girl on Christmas Eve was in court on Wednesday.

A bond hearing was held for DeMarcus Heath. He faces felony murder charges after 4-year-old Mariya Owens was found unresponsive at her home on Timber Commons Drive.

Medics rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Heath is the boyfriend of the little girl's mother. He is being held without bond.