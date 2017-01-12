Denver, NC woman charged in jewelry theft

A Denver, NC woman has been charged in connection with the theft of diamond rings from a Lincolnton business.

Walter Hugh Belfield of Mooresville reported on January 6, 2017 that two diamond rings were stolen from the business he owns at the intersection of Highways 27 and 150 East of Lincolnton.

Detectives said a woman known to the owner as Regina Faye Hunt entered the business and took two diamond rings valued at $2,025.

When the owner realized the rings were missing he told police he contacted Ms. Hunt and confronted her about the theft. Belfield told officers the woman admitted to having the rings and that she would keep them in a safe place. The rings were never returned.

On January 11, 2017 Regina Faye Hunt, 56, of Campground Road, Denver, NC was taken into custody without incident at her residence and transported to the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office on charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

She was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $3,000 secured bond.

Officers said one of the rings stolen in this incident was recovered at the time of arrest.