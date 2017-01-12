CMPD investigating shooting death in NE Charlotte as homicide

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting death at a northeast Charlotte business.



Police were called out the the 4400 block of North Tryon Street Thursday afternoon around 2:12 p.m.



Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. When officers arrived they found a man inside a business with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.



The death has been ruled as a homicide, according to police.



This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.