Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting death at a northeast Charlotte business.
Police were called out the the 4400 block of North Tryon Street Thursday afternoon around 2:12 p.m.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. When officers arrived they found a man inside a business with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.
The death has been ruled as a homicide, according to police.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
CMPD investigating shooting death in NE Charlotte as homicide
