Woman shot in her feet while sleeping in Salisbury

- The Salisbury Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was shot in her feet while sleeping early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at 6:55 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at 233 Claymont Drive.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a woman, identified as Tammy Kirkley Boyd, who had been shot in her feet. Boyd was transported to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center where she was treated and is expected to be released.

Boyd told police she was sleeping when she heard popping noises and thought someone was trying to break in to her apartment through the bedroom window. She said that's when she realized she was hurt.

This is an ongoing case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5333.