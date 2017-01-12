Autopsy: Salisbury man who exchanged gunfire with police shot 10 times

- A Salisbury man killed in a shooting with police in November was shot 10 times, according to an autopsy report released Thursday.

The autopsy report revealed that 22-year-old Ferguson Laurent Jr. was shot in the head, chest, arms, leg and torso. His cause of death is listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."

At about 9:25 a.m. on November 3, officers were serving a no-knock search warrant at a home on E. Lafayette Street. When officers were entering the home, they said Laurent fired at least one shot and that an officer returned fire.

Laurent was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. No officers were hurt in the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting was identified as K.H. Boehm.

SBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Press conference with Salisbury Police Chief on Nov. 3, 2016: