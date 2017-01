NEW VIDEO: Dylann Roof taken back to jail Local News NEW VIDEO: Dylann Roof taken back to jail Dylann Roof was sentenced to death during a federal trial for killing nine black church members, but he still faces a state death penalty trial on nine counts of murder.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Dylann Roof was sentenced to death during a federal trial for killing nine black church members, but he still faces a state death penalty trial on nine counts of murder.

That trial has not been scheduled.

Rood has also indicated he plans to appeal his federal sentence, likely tying the case up in court for years.