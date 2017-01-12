Erica Parsons memorial completed in Salisbury Local News Erica Parsons memorial completed in Salisbury Erica Parsons' memorial is now complete in the Town of Salisbury.

- Erica Parsons' memorial is now complete in the Town of Salisbury.

Erica's memorial bench and grave marker are now in place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In 2016, Erica's adoptive parents led police to the place she was buried.

Related: Erica Parsons' biological mother: I don't have closure

The closure finally coming five years after her disappearance in 2011.

At this time, there are still no charges filed in connection to her death or disappearance. Both adoptive parents are in prison on fraud charges.

Erica's remains are still with the State Medical Examiner's Office. No word on if she'll eventually be buried at the location at West Lawn memorial.