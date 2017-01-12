Erica Parsons memorial completed in Salisbury

Posted:Jan 12 2017 06:52PM EST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 06:58PM EST

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46) - Erica Parsons' memorial is now complete in the Town of Salisbury. 

Erica's memorial bench and grave marker are now in place at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery. In 2016, Erica's adoptive parents led police to the place she was buried. 

Related: Erica Parsons' biological mother: I don't have closure

The closure finally coming five years after her disappearance in 2011. 

At this time, there are still no charges filed in connection to her death or disappearance. Both adoptive parents are in prison on fraud charges. 

Erica's remains are still with the State Medical Examiner's Office. No word on if she'll eventually be buried at the location at West Lawn memorial. 

