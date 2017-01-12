911 CALL: Former Gaston Co. Officer pulls gun on family Local News 911 CALL: Former Gaston Co. Officer pulls gun on family FOX 46 Charlotte obtained the chilling 911 calls from the moment police said a former Gaston County police officer pulled a rifle on his family on Christmas Eve.

The 911 calls show what led up to the moment when police said Tim Leaphord pulled the rifle out on his family and threatened to kill them and any officers who came to the house.

In the call, you can hear the bloodcurdling screams from his wife and their daughters while 911 is on the line.

911 Call:

Caller: "I'm sick and tired of what you're doing!"

*screams of terror*

Leophard: "Hows' that?"

Caller: "Get away from him!"

According to warrants for Leaphord's arrest, he pointed a rifle at his wife and threatened to kill her in front of their daughters, ages 14, 10 and 9.

911 Call:

Dispatcher: "Hello ma'am is everything okay there?"

Caller: "No, it's not."

Dispatcher: "Tell me what's going on."

Caller: "My husband is drunk, and he has a weapon."

Dispatcher: "He has a weapon What kind of a weapon does he have?"

Caller: "A gun, a big gun, automatic."

Leaphord would later be charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, and assault by pointing a gun. He had his first appearance in court on Wednesday. A judge decided to set his bond at $100,000.