Judge lowers bond for woman connected to murder case

Posted:Jan 12 2017 07:17PM EST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 07:25PM EST

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - Ahmia Feaster, the teen accused of playing a role in the death of Sandy Lee, was back in court on Thursday. 

During the bond hearing a judge unsecured her bond for the motor vehicle theft charge she is now facing, but left her bond at $100,000 for the accessory charge linked to Lee's death. 

The judge also ruled, should Feaster post bond, she has to wear an electronic monitor, stick to a curfew and stay in Mecklenburg County. 

Feaster, Alex Castillo and Sandy Lee all worked together at a local restaurant before they went missing over the summer. 

Lee's body was eventually found in a wooded area in Cabarrus County in August 2016. 

Feaster was arrested in Texas in October. 

