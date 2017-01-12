Judge lowers bond for woman connected to murder case Local News Judge lowers bond for woman connected to murder case Ahmia Feaster, the teen accused of playing a role in the death of Sandy Lee, was back in court on Thursday.

- Ahmia Feaster, the teen accused of playing a role in the death of Sandy Lee, was back in court on Thursday.

During the bond hearing a judge unsecured her bond for the motor vehicle theft charge she is now facing, but left her bond at $100,000 for the accessory charge linked to Lee's death.

Related: Teen thought to be in Mexico charged in the murder of Sandy Lee

The judge also ruled, should Feaster post bond, she has to wear an electronic monitor, stick to a curfew and stay in Mecklenburg County.

Feaster, Alex Castillo and Sandy Lee all worked together at a local restaurant before they went missing over the summer.

Lee's body was eventually found in a wooded area in Cabarrus County in August 2016.

Feaster was arrested in Texas in October.